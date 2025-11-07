Loitering On The Edge

Loitering On The Edge

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thelightpaper
Apr 2

This article is criminally under-read - obviously because it is hits the mark over and over again doing a whole volume's worth of reveals and insights in one chapter.

Restacking and also, can we publish an extract some time please?

https://thelightpaper.co.uk

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1 reply by DrLatusDextro
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Apr 2

Thanks very much for this comprehensive article. Cross-posted to lend you my reach.

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