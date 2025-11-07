Why would anyone in even marginal possession of their marbles hand over their personal information and possibly, the levers of control over every aspect of their existence? From the access to their bank accounts, healthcare records, social media, to the panoply of individually defining markers?

All their personal data surrendered not in good faith but upon a foundational dystopian protocol of ZeroTrust, ~ a security model used to secure an organization based on the idea that no person or device should be trusted by default ~ the action of surrendering to faceless, inhuman, government corporate ‘partnerships’, to the excruciating logic of algorithms and protocols ‘created’ from the constellation of ideology, politics and policies, to committees of compliance, to a virtue signalling kakistocracy labouring with enthusiasm under the aegis of tyrannical absurdity and preposterous illusions such as, “efficiency,” “safety,” and “saving the planet,” and all cloaked by inscrutable, inhuman, hostile, and controlling moment-to-moment agendas, inherently insecure, eminently vulnerable, porous, and malleable. … and ruthlessly applied by insatiable entities intent on harvesting ever more data.

The answers remain simple.

Profit. Coercion. Control.

(3 min video)

Australia (OZzzz) and New Zealand (NZzzz), an Orwellian globalist enclave locked into experimentally induced excess mortality in concordance since 2020.

Coercion and Control

The attempted amplification of an extant toxic, codependent abusive civic relationship that exists between powerful entities of government, bureaucracy, institutions, and corporations, and an intentionally divided populace, is now being amplified in a malevolent exercise of power DownUnder that can only lead if unchecked to tyranny.

Coercion and control are the egregious acts now redefined as ‘choice’, observed since 2020. This remains the favoured political weapon running roughshod over whatever illusions and vestiges of democracy, decency, humanity and ethics might still linger. Dressed up as a carrot and stick act, they appear the perfect trio for a codependent populace addicted to social narcosis, frequently afflicted by conditioning and, readily paralysed by compliance.

State Media and its appendages continue to play their crucial and thoroughly treacherous role of Fourth Estate turned Fifth Column against the populace in increasingly sophisticated nuanced blends of psy-op, directed provocation, and orchestrated angst. Maintaining societal division and ignorance appears the over-riding MO.

UN regional blocs appear informationally ‘managed’ and with media narratives regionally separated from each other. This ensures that the spinmeisters prioritise and nuance narratives to a given region or bloc, ring fencing incipient societal malaise, hermetically insulating unrest and aligning exportable or translatable ‘news’. Awareness of protests and mayhem appears stringently limited to those jurisdictions in which it immediately applies. As a potentially contagious meme, it requires rapid suppression. It is only ‘internationalised’ with a counterspun interpretation when required to bolster a particular globalist narrative. Local politics remains carefully curated, while relevant regional narratives supporting global positions are internationalised, or conversely, globalist narratives are nationalised.

One obvious if somewhat bland but relentless record of this phenomena is observed in the institutional output of ‘The Conversation’ aka, “The Con.” The top menu presents a list of edited iterations aligned to many countries or jurisdictions around the World, including a ‘Global’ and ‘EU’ output. Some national editions possess a sub-menu of subject headings that include ‘Health’. Here, one may observe and compare with ease the apparent health priorities narratives in play in a given jurisdiction. Presently in New Zealand, the globalist health agenda appears markedly evident, with the promotion of MMR vaccination, ‘More veg, less meat: the latest global update on a diet that’s good for people and the planet’, ‘Why investment in clean indoor air is vital preparation for the pandemics and climate emergencies to come’, (ie. the narrative, ‘clean indoor air is vital preparation for the pandemics and climate emergencies to come’.

Informational management, the maintenance of an illusion of social trust and cohesion, and political control all appear closely juxtaposed if the authoritarians are to avoid the withdrawal of social license and submission to government. That is their greatest fear, and it remains their Achilles heel. The scourge of Ai, the implementation of the Digital control grid (ID, currency) create a prison, the means of control and the final and absolute dissolution of political and bureaucratic accountability.

Thus far, attempts to impose digital ID have neither fared nor aged well, having resulted in dire unintended consequences and grievous inhumanity. Information in respect of this fact is clearly not a candidate for widespread dissemination.

There appears little obvious alternative to the control grid, other than considering partial or full Agorism.

The time to refuse, to say no, is now.

However, should the faceless unelected and unelectable Parasites behind the veil double down on their patently blatant tyranny, ‘no one being left behind’, as is suggested below, the expedition of their will at the end of a barrel, needled or otherwise, seems painfully inevitable. At that juncture, it would appear that the hoi polloi have nothing left to lose while the Parasites have everything to lose.

That said, another separate pathway emerges, keeping in mind that it will require the tolerance of tyranny to persist.

‘The goal of agorism is the agora. The society of the open marketplace as near to untainted by theft, assault, and fraud as can be humanly attained is as close to a free society as can be achieved. And a free society is the only one in which each and every one of us can satisfy his or her subjective values without crushing others’ values by violence and coercion.’ (Konkin, 2008, p. 73) The value of a good doesn’t depend on its cost of production. Instead, it depends on the utility the person can derive from it. In this sense, value is subjective, and it lies in its ability to satisfy human requirements.

Preamble

The digital native – myth and reality.

Selwyn, N. (2009)

The findings show that young people’s engagements with digital technologies are varied and often unspectacular – in stark contrast to popular portrayals of the digital native. As such, the paper highlights a misplaced technological and biological determinism that underpins current portrayals of children, young people and digital technology. The paper challenges the popular assumption that current generations of children and young people are innate, talented users of digital technologies.

Marc Prensky (2001) coined the term ‘digital native’, defined as an individual who has grown up in the era of digital technology; namely, computers, the internet, mobile devices, and social media. They are typically identified as those born after 1980.

No technophobe nor ‘Luddite’ am I, and in keeping with wisdom, prudence, ethics and circumspection, one has little desire to open Pandora’s Box or attempt to feed Schrodinger’s cat, let alone to eruct in an immortalized post hoc moment, ‘‘Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

Furthermore, as a Digital Immigrant having proved both resilience and adaptability, migrating from log tables, and trig tables, where the intoxicating pursuit of the fabled curvaceous chieftain Sohcahtoa left one breathless, with just enough air to master a slide rule, only to enter the clutches of a whiz-wheel, one contemplates the emergent digital dystopia with unfettered disdain, obviously unnecessary, uninvited, unwanted and UNsustainable 2030 in its preemptive grandiose assertion, ‘no one will be left … behind’.

From tables to slide rule, from calculator to computer, from valve ridden receivers to razor thin Smart TVs, the kaleidoscopic vista of the internet finally emerges as a wondrous theater serving to illustrate the axiom of the wise, the more one knows the more one realises one doesn’t know. This fact stands alone as clearly presenting a grave threat to the legion of the hubris addled and virtue signalling ideologues who collectively appear determined not only to lock down a majority of humanity in their digital gulag, but to insulate themselves from their own unethical actions by delegitimising disagreement, decoupling themselves from accountability, concealing their inhumanity, crushing dissent and constraining freedom of speech, and censoriously limiting knowledge.

And What Of ‘Phones’?

As for the euphemistically described ‘mobile phone’, in 1985 the first was a dual purpose signalling extravaganza of sophisticated modernity and defensive weaponry, the state of the art brick, Motorola DynaTAC 8000x. It took five years to pay off (1990~NZ$15,000), by which time it was obsolete. One reluctantly concedes that although it displayed trivial utility it remained eminently dispensable. Its true value lay in the cauterizing life-lesson it furnished, namely an aversion to quite unnecessary and expensive technology.

After a 20 year interregnum of disconnection (surely the epitome of acute distress for Digital Natives?) a measure of practical necessity obliged the acquisition of the cheapest Nokia phone, a surreptitious, resentfully conceded convenience.

It appeared undeniable that the digital ratchet was being Regressively tightened by a triumvirate of corporate, political and bureaucratic authoritarians who had over two decades successfully installed digital manacles in the guise of convenience that finally became a faux-necessity, before becoming virtual diktat. The inevitable imposition of the smart phone, better termed ‘spy phone’, became as obvious as the damnable bug infested device become de rigueur.

With its preposterous and Machiavellian industrial scale informational porosity welded to groomed seduction by the corporate coercive media, it focused seamlessly and covertly on every users movement, location, conversation, health metric, preference, purchase, or search of interest, on and on, generating a galactic ocean of richly monetised data extracted under the scantily clad quid pro quo of “free” service that remained explicitly reliant upon continuing social narcosis.

By increments, it then segued into a reveal of self-betraying purpose when the many tentacles of uninvited government and municipal authorities spruiked “emergency” messages regarding “health” and “safety,” or endeavoured to nudge and push another ‘vaccine’ appointment. In undeniably Orwellian style, the emerging globalist machinations were exposed as a metastasizing pernicious conditioning in the form of a digital panopticon moving steadily toward an operating system that could NOT BEING BE TURNED OFF.

The telescreen is a dull, mirror-looking device that inset into walls around Oceania. They observe citizens and play propaganda. (Orwell 1984)

UNspeech: A Weapon Of Societal War

Exposing an iron fist of authoritarianism within a velvet glove of wokeness, the Jabaconda strikes out.

The specter of crisis is cynically used to clamp down on anyone who dissents from the new global consensus. Images of Armageddon are marshalled to justify the censorship of disagreeable troublemakers. ‘Chaos’, as Ardern calls it – that’s what will unfold if your reckless, dangerous ideas are given free rein. If you want a picture of the future, don’t imagine a boot stamping on a human face forever – imagine New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, placing her comforting arm of kindness around your shoulder, and telling you with a toothy smile that you’re going to have to sacrifice your liberty to save the world from chaos. (Edited by LD; ‘Spiked’: 29 September, 2022)

Aptly termed ‘unspeech’ and promoting the vile birth of ‘mis’ ‘dis’ ‘mal’ labels accorded to any deviation from the approved narratives, yet another psy-op was spawned by the fragile authoritarians and their brittle legion of overpaid bureaucrats, media, tech and medical pawns. Here the ‘approved’ narrative is strictly maintained with manufactured output from the Intelligence Agencies and other State sanctioned media platforms.

We all recognise that State lies inevitably possess short legs that require obdurate institutional insistence to keep running. The silo model applies. These days, there exists a stampeding herd of lies, one that demands every erg of skill, deflection and economy of truth for which kakistocratic bureaucracies are well resourced and horribly capable.

‘The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military [or medical] consequences of the lie’.

Here slithers a darkly glinting lingua franca of control, with its bizarre veneer of inversion language, the own nothing and be happy, war is peace, hate is love, exclusion is inclusion, division is diversity, equality is inequality, for your own good, safe, baffled, all words and phrases used to finesse the carapace of demonic evil that veils the Parasites, whether corporate, supra-national, governmental, ecclesiastical or merely the unethical low wattage medical jabsters and their camp guard regulators.

If there ever even once existed an authentic social contract between citizens, institutions and government, one bound by liberty, ethics, wisdom, and one that encouraged and cultivated a healthy life, one of prosperity, that fostered beauty, truth, goodness, it has long since been shredded,

but is never entirely erased and it reseeds the future.

New Age Luddites

Contrary to popular belief, the original Luddites were not anti-technology, nor were they technologically incompetent. Rather, they were skilled adopters and users of the artisanal textile technologies of the time. Their argument was not with technology, per se, but with the ways that wealthy industrialists were robbing them of their way of life. [The age old resounding familiarity is tedious.] Today, this distinction is sometimes lost [but as may be seen, its reality remains brutally accurate. The irony remains that Ai will harvest useless eaters from a mass of kakistocrats] Being called a Luddite often indicates technological incompetence—as in, “I can’t figure out how to send emojis; I’m such a Luddite.” Or it describes an ignorant rejection of technology: “He’s such a Luddite for refusing to use Venmo.” In December 2015, Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were jointly nominated for a “Luddite Award.” Their sin? Raising concerns over the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. The true meaning of the term ‘Luddite’ Andrew Maynard 01/07/2024

Sets not to scale. 1980 marks the birth of digital natives (LD, 2025) It suggests that a preponderance of societal awareness may exist regarding the threat presented by The Parasites with their intent to subjugate humanity through digital imprisonment

Heads up

Resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on 25 September 2015

Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for ‘Sustainable’ Development

(2) We commit ourselves to working tirelessly for the full implementation of this Agenda by 2030.

Locked, loaded, relentless with the date of implementation nailed to the wall by policy and diktat. If the Parasites don’t pull it off, they’ll be out of business. Down to the wire, and crossing the finishing tape will decide freedom and prosperity or it will manifest the tyranny of the UNsustainable 2030 Agenda. Should freedom lose the race, humanity will face the plight of omnipresent control that will conceal hitherto unimaginable unaccountability. The pernicious ‘moralizing’ coercion that implements compliance also serves to foster a comfortable social narcosis. This may only be overcome when sufficient people come to realise that they have nothing left to lose.

(4) As we embark on this great collective journey, we pledge that no one will be left behind.

No chance of escape. Buzz epithets: Zero trust, Net zero; both coming to you with Zero risk: absolutely safe and effective. Compliance, co-option, or coercion your choice. Getting get left behind spells trouble; don’t forget that ‘conclusion’ is no option.

(5) This is an Agenda of unprecedented scope and significance. It is accepted by all countries and is applicable to all… These are universal goals and targets which involve the entire world, developed and developing countries alike. They are integrated and indivisible and balance the three dimensions of sustainable development ~ economic, social and environmental.

Preloaded with weighty diktat underscored by ‘all’ and creaking with the self-importance, hubris, the lies of an oxymoronic ‘settled’ ‘consensus’ policy-based ideology and funded scientivism somehow ‘agreed by all people’ is risible, when it was the sole product of unelected, unelectable bureaucrats and NGOs enforcing their tedious virtue signalling and societal grooming through media subversion.

Resistance is NOT futile. Control is NEITHER absolute NOR is it inevitable.

(28) We commit to making fundamental changes in the way that our societies produce and consume goods and services. We encourage the implementation of the 10Year Framework of Programmes on Sustainable Consumption and Production Patterns.

Bug burgers, cricket soup, lab meat and digital Ai “health” care, reads like a North Korean, Chinese Communist Party 10 Year Plan, implementing galling inefficiency. State thievery remains central to the tenet that the Parasites maintain their control and the style to which they have become accustomed.

(38) Sport is also an important enabler of sustainable development.

Absurd on its face; the boring distraction of bread and circuses.

The Dawn Of Tyranny Repeating

…the question is no longer if this will be built, but what happens once it is. The technical capability exists. The institutional will is demonstrated. Parts of it are already operational. And the overwhelming majority of people whose lives it will govern have no idea it’s happening [let alone are interested in it] your [digital] payment either clears or it doesn’t, based on whether the product meets programmed criteria. [‘transaction approved’ or ‘accepted’ is the lingua franca already installed as public conditioning in eftpos] In short, they’re building a system to control what you can buy; carbon is merely the first excuse to normalise the control itself. There’s no democratic checkpoint. Central banks are independent by design. Technical standards bodies aren’t elected. The Bank of International Settlements IS NOT accountable to voters. The architecture gets built by institutions insulated from public pressure. [and are therefore unaccountable] The key insight was that transaction-level conditional infrastructure fundamentally changes the economic architecture from ‘permitted unless prohibited’ to ‘allowed only if compliant’.

The emergence of neo-feudalism imposed on a subjugated populace, rendered dependent, destitute, delegitimised and digitised may eventually serve to awaken some to the presence of a burdensome predatory class of thieving maggots.

In the background lies The Bank of International Settlements, and its Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) ‘the primary global standard-setting body for the prudential regulation of banks, established in 1974.

The Basel Committee - initially named the Committee on Banking Regulations and Supervisory Practices - established by the central bank Governors of the Group of Ten countries at the end of 1974 in the aftermath of serious disturbances in international currency and banking markets (notably the failure of Bankhaus Herstatt in West Germany). The Committee, headquartered at the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, was established … to serve as a forum for regular cooperation between its member countries on banking supervisory matters.

In 2024, th BCBS published a revised version of its Core Principles for Effective Banking Supervision reflecting “lessons” from the theater of the “pandemic,” the 2023 banking crisis, and the structural changes such as digitalization and climate™ risk, that emphasize operational resilience, systemic risk management, and a proportional approach to supervision.

The goal: replace market-driven currency with a centrally-managed system that can enforce conditions at the transaction level.

They are in short building the technical rails so that when you try to buy something, the payment system can automatically check its carbon passport, and if it doesn’t pass, the transaction doesn’t complete. Not as a theoretical future — as the stated design goal. The BIS explicitly describes payments that execute only when external conditions validate — at the retail level. The item-level tracking infrastructure isn’t limited to industrial imports at borders. It’s being built for consumer goods. Every product gets a digital credential with embedded data — origin, materials, carbon footprint, compliance status.

What This Will Look Like In Practice

Here’s a concrete scenario these systems enable:

You try to buy a product (steel, textile, smartphone — doesn’t matter) The item has a Digital Product Passport (QR code, NFC chip, blockchain anchor) Your payment is in a CBDC or programmable currency (digital euro, digital yuan, tokenised deposit)

At the point of transaction:

System reads the product passport

Checks embedded carbon/compliance data against current thresholds

If compliant: payment completes

If non-compliant: payment blocked or surcharged automatically

NO HUMAN INTERVENTION REQUIRED. It’s protocol-level enforcement [of ‘decided’ policies]

This isn’t enforcement after the fact. It’s not audits and penalties. It’s automated, pre-emptive permissioning of every transaction.

No human intervention required. It’s protocol-level enforcement.

Who benefits, who controls?

In this moment of human history, it is understatement to point out that the World is quite literally overloaded by competing, self-interested incipient tyranny, Parasites all crawling out of the woodwork, from under their dank stones and dark places, all with the enticing prospect of coercive, profiteering digital control.

In today’s cultural climate, politics has not only replaced philosophy; it has replaced faith. It has become the new priesthood of meaning, the new measure of morality, and the counterfeit covenant by which men now justify themselves ~ The Gospel According to Politics

The many substacks that describe this so eruditely also tirelessly point out that the human trajectory of misery and subjugation was inter-generationally and thoroughly planned, whether in last few years, decades, centuries or millennia. There appears ample room for every conceivable human weakness to play out, to be forgotten and to repeat ad infinitum.

Nevertheless, today several competing Parasitical hierarchies encompass a constellation of corporate interests while others appear deeply malevolent anti-human entities, or profoundly flawed political and ideological identities focused on rigid control.

The orchestration, perpetration and instigation of chaos, inverted meaning and incoherence, drive a litany of woes and division that beset us all. Language and framing engage a level of conditioning that serves to cultivate acceptance, powerlessness and a foreboding sense of unavoidable inevitability.

As Saul Alinsky opined, ‘control the language, you control the people’. While Parasitical ‘elites’ may well be described as controlling, ‘Progressive’ is a word that conceals exactly the opposite with an uncanny precision. The dawning digital prison is tyrannical Regressivism.

Little wonder then that authoritarians gravitate reflexively towards simplistic epithets to frame grotesquely unethical and dishonest binary suppositions, like Net Zero, or Zero Risk, or Zero Trust. Regressive thinking is as regression does.

The ‘Zero’ mantra is a posturing linguistic device, an intellectual blunt instrument, designed to immobilise thinking, expedite coercion, and instill fear.

Immigrants, Natives, Luddites

The list of competing interests appears long and grotesque. It a list of political and corporate gamblers, one of institutionalized self-absorption that must surely auto-digest itself and implode under a law of diminishing returns. For example, those that presided over ‘safe and effective’ in 2020 asserting Zero risk and muttering now about ‘bafflement’, cannot conceal their evil indefinitely; they have trapped themselves in an impossibly tight, unfalsifiable intellectual wedge intent on inhuman control without constraint or accountability.

The foundations of THIS digital age and its erstwhile prison are thoroughly UNsustainable to their core.

The untrammeled self-interest of ideologies, supra-national and national entities, corporations, institutions, bureaucracies, and individuals now facing-off under ever intense personal surveillance, and digital marshalling, with competing iterations of Ai providing the illusion of the all seeing, all managing nodding head of the middle level manager, will continue to logically pursue their digital dance to Zero, a ‘special’ place where parasites become self-devouring saprophytes.

The competing hierarchies will expose themselves with their multiplying dystopian digital focus as they attempt to feast like vultures on a dumbed down, fractured and dwindling populace, destitute, bereft of prosperity, ensconced in social narcosis and misdirected by vicious and violent theater, led by faceless inhuman policy algorithms as lambs to the slaughter, and then picked clean to their very bones.

The growing mass of wide awake and threat aware will long since have left the room; last man standing is no joke, neither is Zero.

He who laughs last, laughs best.

Post Script

In this dawning digital dystopia, of the many participants, whether Digital Immigrants, Natives, or Luddites, where, when and from whom will the greatest resilience, threat awareness and untiring clamour for liberty emerge?

In the resounding words of a Soviet era communist film star:

‘Happiness belongs to the risk takers. No matter what they tried to take from me, they could not suppress my need to inspire others. I always followed my heart and that is my freedom.”

Oleg Vidov (1943-2017)