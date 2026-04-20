Loitering On The Edge

Loitering On The Edge

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Philip Macdonald's avatar
Philip Macdonald
17h

What should be catastrophic testimony from an industry insider.

We need more posts like this spread far and wide until awareness of the harms from this mad global experiment becomes the norm.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
19h

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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