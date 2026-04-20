Medical scientists have now been able to irrefutably prove serious damage caused by the COVID synthetic sequence polynucleotide lipid nanoparticled injection, which includes the persisting incorporation of synthetic sequences, the development of rapidly progressing cancers, and the trans-placental transmission of synthetic sequence from the mother into her unborn child.

35 minute interview

Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi underscores that this is a crime against humanity, indeed, an organised crime against humanity. A ‘gene’ is transmitted through the placenta.

We’re now facing an almost unsolvable problem. We’re living in historic times as the old narratives are collapsing.

Dr Bahkadi co-edited with Pfizer Chief Toxicologist in Europe, Dr Helmut Sterz, a must read book. The injection was manufactured using an unapproved process that contaminated the injections. The book is intended to serve as a guide for lawyers, politicians, media, and the public. It has been well received. A second edition of the book alludes to the contaminants present that lead to turbo-cancer formation, published in the literature.

The book is being translated into English now. It is on its way to the market through a US publisher. The latest discoveries reveal the persistence of synthetic polynucleotide sequences thus modifying humanity. This was no ‘gene therapy’. It was an experiment that flagrantly violated the Nuremberg Code and Siracusa Principles.

The book is not mentioned by title to avoid censorship.

5 minute ~ German Hearing in which Dr Helmut Sterz answers question.

DR HELMUT STERZ (former Pfizer Chief Toxicologist)

SPEAKS AT GERMAN COVID INQUIRY

Damning testimony. Two-thirds of the world received a covid injection. Cancer and depopulation through injury, death, fertility issues, foetal developmental problems... and more than 1200 adverse events of special interest (AESIs) that now preoccupy health systems with baffling burdens of morbidity and mortality published in February 2021 by Pfizer.

PANEL INQUIRER: Dr Sterz, you have worked as a chief toxicologist for Pfizer, Europe. Is that correct?

PFIZER TOXICOLOGIST: Yes, that is correct. I was responsible for all animal experiments there, which serve drug safety.

PANEL INQUIRER: Thank you. My questions refer to Comirnaty from Pfizer Biontech. You have been intensively involved in the approval process of this vaccine, including the relevant documents, is that correct?

PFIZER TOXICOLOGIST: This is correct.

PANEL INQUIRER: Was the carcinogenicity of this vaccine checked before approval?

PFIZER TOXICOLOGIST: No, the carcinogenic risk has not been studied for time reasons. By the way, I find it very questionable and also regrettable that no alternative studies have been conducted.

PANEL INQUIRER: We observe in Germany, but also in many other countries, that the birth rate collapsed after the vaccination campaign.

PFIZER TOXICOLOGIST: Well, they allude to studies concerning reproduction. A study on rats was conducted with Comirnaty but it was defective. Therefore, no reliable results could be obtained regarding the effect of the vaccine on pregnancy or subsequent development. Nothing had been learned from the Thalidomide disaster. The approval took place according to Robert Koch Institute protocol in fast transit. That meant that essential toxicity studies were sacrificed to speed without acceptable reasons. I know no case with comparable indication in which all these studies were omitted, so the approval led to prohibited human trials.

(EXCEPT CHILDHOOD AND ALL OTHER VACCINES. IF YOU DON’T BELIEVE ME, LOOK AT THE VACCINE INSERTS FOR YOURSELF - no tests for carcinogenicity, fertility issues, genotoxicity, mutagenicity.)

PANEL INQUIRER: So, the RKI noted this internally at the time that the side effects and vaccination damage should be checked only after market launch. What came out of it?

PFIZER TOXICOLOGIST: In Pfizer’s post marketing report, it spoke of over 1,200 suspected deaths within only two months after approval, at the latest by then. Cominarty had to be taken off the market again. The Paul Elriche Institute received, if I am properly informed, so far, 2,133 reports of death after Comirnaty. With these spontaneous reports, there is high number of unreported cases due to underreporting, so the real number is much higher. In the USA, one assumes this from an underreporting factor of thirty with which to multiply the registered cases. For Germany, correspond the sixty thousand deaths from vaccination.

PANEL INQUIRER: Sixty thousand. So, the federal government holds the important “Safe Weg” and “KV Daten” (health insurance data) to vaccination damage, and the majority of this commission has even refused to request this data. Could vaccine injuries and deaths have been avoided with compliant approval?

PFIZER TOXICOLOGIST: Yes because according to the rules, Cominarty should not have been approved in the first place.

PANEL INQUIRER: So, currently many people with vaccines are struggling in Germany for compensation for pain and suffering, and they often lose because the courts say Comirnaty has a positive risk-benefit ratio. Is this assumption justified?

PFIZER TOXICOLOGIST: From my point of view, by no means. Comirnaty was used in clinical development not at all on the avoidance of serious illnesses or deaths studied. Pfizer’s documentation does not reveal a positive risk- benefit ratio at all. The mathematician Robert Rockefeller from the University of Koblenz appreciates that, for every severe case of covid allegedly prevented, there were twenty-five serious side effects.

PANEL INQUIRER: OK. Did the age-adjusted mortality decrease in Germany after the start of this vaccination campaign?

PFIZER TOXICOLOGIST: No, mortality increased from 2021 and 2022 compared to 2020. Clearly, with a positive risk-benefit ratio, mortality should have decreased when the beginning of the vaccine became available in 2021.

PANEL INQUIRER: That makes sense. Did the population, during the vaccination campaign, get the active ingredient that Pfizer had tested in the shortened emergency approval period?

PFIZER TOXICOLOGIST: No. For the clinical examination before approval a highly pure fabric was used. It was too expensive for mass production. The population received a vaccine with the help of the bacterium Escherichia coli. The result are significant impurities with bacteria of the DNA, and the consequence could be a considerably increased cancer risk.

PANEL INQUIRER: Thank you very much.

Post Script

Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi suggests half of the batches were inactive, perhaps 70 - 80%. The remaining batches conferred mortality or morbidity. The numbers are amplified by the enormity of the scaling in play. It is also suggested that a fraudulent product negates any corporate insulation from liability.

The political, corporate and medical authoritarians must surely concede that their credibility and trustworthiness is ebbing ever more rapidly. The stark confronting reality, the one in which facing a populace or a constituency with little left to lose, who may withdraw social licence and submission to government and nodding bureaucrats, is a terrifying destination.

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