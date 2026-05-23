Loitering On The Edge

Loitering On The Edge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Macdonald's avatar
Philip Macdonald
3h

Well that was a masterclass essay on the very sad and declining state of things within our sandy shores.

I have but one thing to add beyond exceptionally well done!

Sometimes there’s precious little joy in being right.

Reply
Share
1 reply by DrLatusDextro
Fast Eddy's avatar
Fast Eddy
1h

When I realized NZ was doomed - cuz there gas production was collapsing ... I sold our house in Queenstown and shifted to Australia (2 years ago) https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/why-does-new-zealand-not-i

Amusingly ... a number of neighbours tried to follow our lead putting their properties on the market over the past summer - not a single one of them has sold. That's what happens when you do not get ahead of the curve.

NZ is DOOMED.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DrLatusDextro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture