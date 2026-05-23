‘… it was the government’s good fortune to insist on obedience in a population long recognised as demure in the face of authority’.

‘… Karl Popper marvelled over what appeared to him to be “the most easily governed” people on the face of the earth. The champion of open societies did not mean this as a compliment’.

Unauthorised Biography ~ Jacinda ~ The Untold Stories. Cohen D, Keillor R. (2025) pp.129

A FEUDAL FUTURE [?] ~ Joel Kotkin, acknowledging the ‘Clerisy’ ~ ‘At the apex of the new order are two classes—a reborn clerical elite, the clerisy, which dominates the upper part of the professional ranks, universities, media and culture, and a new aristocracy led by tech oligarchs with unprecedented wealth and growing control of information’.

The Coming Of Neo Feudalism

THE LITTLE de novo ‘principality’ of New Zealand hangs off the end of a long supply chain. Notwithstanding a certain reality that epitomizes a geopolitical pimple on a gnats bottom, a soupçon of strategic importance exists, one that furnishes access to West Antarctica, and the membership of 5 EYES, a secretive globalist surveillance instrument, and the stuff upon which a New Zealand cult science fiction movie was once crafted, ‘The Quiet Earth’ (1985).

Waihopai Spy Base : located in Marlborough, part of the ECHELON surveillance system.

The incarcerating ratchet of globalist ideology, a treachery captured so revealingly by its adoption of administrative surveillance for-our-own-good, advances tirelessly, click by relentless click.

In New Zealand, the promotion of a building opportunity in this BraveNewWorld, an Ai data centre in Southland described as ‘an “AI factory,” a 280 MW hyperscale computing campus’ plays out as a sign of the times, while also managing to miss the emergent news that the Ai Bubble is Set to Burst. After all, an uneconomic energy squandering environmental boondoggle of stellar proportion, a monstrous parasitic silicon ratchet hoovering up all data, must have trouble finding real friends? Ironically, it is vaunted in the classic ‘double benefit’ language of the woke-Marxist corporate players, a description that so capably defines a red flag:

But the data centres could also present an opportunity for climate change mitigation and New Zealand’s renewable energy industry.

Energetic black holes suckle on abundant cheap energy, a commodity that is increasingly unavailable in New Zealand, where kWhr costs currently range at 0.2292 US$ kWh to 0.2854 US$ kWh. (Oceania is considered as one of the more expensive regions of the World … even though in New Zealand, approximately ~60% power generation is hydro, built by the taxpayer now owned by the corporates).

New Zealand political virtue signalling is, as many recognise, epic. ‘Justice’ is the label attached to any noun that has attracted ideological reframing by woke Marxists or asto-turfing globalists intent upon directing the clerisy. After all, welded to UNEP/UNFCCC narratives that tightening the noose of destitution, deindustrialisation, and delegitimisation.

May 20, 2026, the UN General Assembly voted on a resolution endorsing the International Court of Justice advisory opinion on climate change obligations. Some 45 countries abstained from the UNGA vote and 8 voted against it. Predictably, most abstentions arose from Africa and Asia who may possibly resent being mired in poverty by impoverishing low density, unpredictable, intermittent green energy, and not permitted to exploit their resources. Most support arose from EU and Oceania, globalist aligned nations that represent a West collective amassed on a steep trajectory of impoverishment.

In New Zealand as elsewhere in the ‘West’, the approved climatism narrative, like so many other globalist narratives reliant for their fragile survival on relentless circular reinforcement by, with and from the clerisy. While such narratives have been eminently falsified, are socially rejected or unwanted, they remain in situ, critical to the dogma of the 2030 UNEP SDG trajectory.

Nevertheless, reality remains one member of a herd of restless elephants in the room.

‘The major thermal plants are getting old and the government wants them to shut down. Replacement alternative dispatchable power supplies aren’t being built. For the foreseeable future, the grid won’t be secure for both the power and energy requirements without the reserve provided by maintaining the coal and gas fired plants so they can generate when needed’ ‘More big dams are politically unpalatable so there is little hydro development potential. Growth has been accompanied by a gradual move to build more geothermal and wind. However, there are few new sites for geothermal left to develop. Geothermals are also being installed for the two shift operation’. ‘The government in another virtue signalling move severely restricted gas exploration and development. This will mean future fuel supply is uncertain. The one coal station is old, though not as old as many in AUS. Coal is imported from Indonesia though the station sits on a coalfield’. ‘It will be interesting to see which government [New Zealand or Australia] will be the first to publicly say the heresy that net-zero power generation won’t work’.

New Zealand Grid (2023) Chris Morris

Decade When The Gloves Came Off

With the dawning of 2020, the draconian spur of global tyranny propelled a plandemic of needled theatrics in which globally, more than 6B people became heavily directed actors. In New Zealand, a triumvirate of politicians, bureaucrats and business leaders, gravitated en masse into an astoundingly pernicious inversion of established ethics predicated upon State nourished fear. The theatre was ruthlessly nudged, promoted, psy-oped, modeled, managed and controlled by StateMedia censor and propaganda, and delivered with the mailed fists of the clerisy on full display. The performance has not ceased.

Groomed and motivated by the New Zealand Ministry of Health and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, the clerisy accelerated a largely spell bound and fear addled populace fixated in the mesmerizing thrall of an PM intent, wittingly or otherwise, on a trajectory of neo-feudalism.

Challenging the narrative became verboten, and ridicule the approved tool, for example:

When Duncan Garner (TV journalist) questioned aspects of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response strategy, Jacinda Ardern responded with: “I didn’t realise you were an epidemiologist – congratulations on your new qualifications.”

Simultaneously the clerisy, embodying New Zealand’s political, institutional, medical and corporate globalist alignments with enthusiasm were straitjacketed by globalist choreography into a dancing kollektiv, a West prancing in economically devastating lockstep. The strident proclamation against disinformation resounded on an echoing sound-stage while in the prompter’s corner stage left, the remote and opaque ‘unelectable puppeteers’ or as some might casually remark, ‘parasites’, remained concealed in supranational shadows ensuring that the figments of Mis-, dis-, and mal- “information” became a repellent centrefold spread, and public enemy number one:

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in NYC in which she suggested that online speech is a weapon often used by those with evil intent, urged action from the gathered audience of U.N. leaders.

She chilling stated:

“We have the means; we just need the collective will.”

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern condemned for comparing free speech to ‘weapons of war’ at UN. Alexander Hall, Fox News. 29SEP2022

The Theatrics of The Contemptuous and Contemptible Clerisy

The ‘single source of truth’ and, ‘I represent science. I am science’ to, ‘we own the science’ all appear, in a sane, measured and rational world, intellectually illegitimate. They resemble satire, pantomime and farce. Such risible perversions of rationality are now de rigueur. They are accorded the diligent attention of the Fourth Estate become Fifth Column whose leading purpose these days seems to foment distraction, deflection and further societal incoherence.

The orchestrated penetration of contagious incoherence across social media seems designed to infect all aspects of civilisation. As ‘anti’-social media, this fruit of bots, psy-ops, caricatured ‘influencers’, and a host of alphabet agencies work to promote or demote ‘cultural memeplexes’. Laughingly, anti-social media is now also routinely “reported” and used to reinforce self-serving State media. The circularity is as hilarious as is its absurdity. Perhaps the authoritarians feel they’re capturing another ‘double benefit’? Meanwhile, counter narratives remain ever more intensely suppressed, their delegitimisation escalated.

The ploy of stone-walling is particularly and deeply frustrating. It denies fundamental human recognition, it literally delegitimises the counter narrative by denying its existence. It has been a key tactic employed to date. The next step ~ demonisation ~ is an obvious one.

Sleight Of Hand, Sleight Of State. Hoodwinked By Winking Hoods. 26MAR 2023

While the opaque prompters in the shadows are barefacedly contemptuous of their trapped audience, it is at the same time hard to conceive of anyone with a functioning intellect who still continues to swallow the recurring doses of kool-aid. And yet, there are those dependent upon TV talking points, merrily swigging away.

Control the language, you control the people

A scripted State polemic of societal betrayal relies upon hermetically siloed ‘management’ of regional information, one that is only exposed when searching the net more carefully, attentive to stepping over and around installed misdirection. The approved State “news” is the parade of the most carefully groomed individuals on a platform that facilitates the dramatic self-betrayals of galactic over-reach, typically displayed by ivory tower occupants main-lining on 190 proof distilled hubris. The pathological parody of self-interest is breathtaking.

MINDFUL ONCE AGAIN of the analogy, a pimple on a gnats bottom, New Zealand’s current GDP sits at a globally small US$248 billion with government expenditure sitting at ~ US$9B (highest ever recorded).

Elsewhere,

Apple’s market capitalisation, for example, was around USD 2.96 trillion, according to Yahoo Finance. This is more than the GDP of countries such as Italy (USD 2 trillion) or Canada (USD 1.9 trillion), according to forecasts for 2025.

One obvious consequence of intentionally constrained national prosperity and unfettered corporate prosperity is a degradation of the freedom to act nationally with independent agency and sovereignty. Even more, the installation of a crippling political diffidence surrounding any decision to act outside supranationally ‘approved’ doctrines and dogmas comes free of charge, imposed not by a political constituency, but by Regressive submission and paralysing self-censorship in the face of supranational ideology, “…commit[ted] to making fundamental changes in the way that our societies produce and consume goods and services. …with the “implementation of the 10Year Framework of Programmes on Sustainable Consumption and Production Patterns.”

Digital ID: UN.wanted~UN.invited~UN.necessary. Digital Immigrants, Digital Natives, and Luddites: where lie the fittest NOV2025

Divide And Conquer: Governments are becoming secondary players

The institutional and political theatre continues. But what politicians actually do within the system has changed. The theatre of democratic participation carries on in full view. But what that democratic act actually does has changed. The objectives themselves don’t change. Vote Conservative or Labour — it ultimately doesn’t matter.

‘Closing The Loop’; esc. 23MAY2026

The readily compliant New Zealand populace has become increasingly and intentionally divided by installed globalist dogma. The imposition of a woke Marxist social deconstruction of enforced racial biculturalism imposed over a multicultural unterklasse has purposefully eroded social cohesion and trust.

This divisive social and racially infused imbroglio comes with its well entrenched and institutionalised champagne clerisy, a sanctimonious hierarchy, well remunerated and supremely well insulated from the polarising discomfiture imposed by its edicts.

The history of New Zealand may well proffer some explanation of the national inclination toward compliance with its deeply ingrained ‘great Kiwi knocking machine’ ensuring the social parapet remains uniform, to wit, … “the most easily governed” people on the face of the earth,” … ‘obedience in a population long recognised as demure in the face of authority’.

05DEC1903 The Catholic Advance, Wichita, Kansas

The New Zealand of today appears to be evolving into a de facto, dependent principality of a far larger globalist subset. The New Zealand Deep State, “More than just signifying an impersonal, inept bureaucracy, it conjures a secretive illuminati of [unelected administrative] bureaucrats determined to sabotage the agenda of an[y] elected party…., [or equally, to continue to implement clandestine and surreptitious policies while slow peddling the policies of elected representatives].” Deconstructing the Deep State.

The New Zealand Prime Minister [Ardern] and her cabinet office accompanied an ill-defined coterie of bureaucrats, politicians and ministers appear as a surrogate WEF regime embarked upon the control of information and ultimately dissent, debate and discourse. Free speech becomes redundant if disagreement is labeled as mis- or dis- information. Such are the Alinsky-esque means of delegitmisation. The WEF totalitarians closely embrace BigPharma and they obviously embrace BigTech. As written in the New Zealand National Security Long-term Insights Briefing (October 2022) they spruiked with blatant temerity their dismissal of any and all reasons for rejecting Pfizer injections, blaming “hesitancy” on Russian psy-ops. [And I thought comedy had become unfashionable.]

The Illusion Of Consultation. How to manufacture a narrative DrLatusDextro Nov 28, 2022

The New Zealand Deep State

The New Zealand Deep State appears central to the relentless ‘Maorification’ that observes nodding bureaucrats of seemingly all institutions indicating an obsequiousness toward political diktat in what, with truly grand irony, was once considered cultural misappropriation by woke Marxist critical race theorists.

… New Zealand’s public institutions have been captured by a form of cultural Marxism that embraces race-based identity politics and Te Tiriti social justice. Driving this radical agenda to advance Maori supremacy instead of democracy is a “Deep State” network of bureaucrats and academics, who, along with a vast array of private sector advocates including the legacy media and the unions, promote race-based compacts that resist reform. Auckland University’s Professor Elizabeth Rata has long warned about this development, explaining that the Maori tribal ‘renaissance’ was spearheaded by academics in the seventies, who believed activists should be ‘brought into government institutions to change things from within’: “The bicultural, Maori-Pakeha movement in New Zealand has been a mistake. It is subverting democracy, erecting ethnic boundaries between Maori and non-Maori and promoting a cultural elite within Maoridom. Biculturalism has led to separatism. It also led to the belief that somehow our ethnicity was our primary identity – more basic than any other identity we could choose.” While political rights in most liberal democracies are grounded in citizenship and equality, in New Zealand the adoption of a bicultural framework gave political weight to ethnic identity, elevating Maori ethnicity into its own political class with distinct rights and status. As a result of biculturalism, ‘ethnicity’ has now become a political power base that undermines the democratic principle of equal representation, allowing unelected tribal authorities to gain decision-making power without public scrutiny.

The Deep State. Dr Muriel Newman 29OCT2025

The societally burdensome, hyper-meddlesome administrative clerisy of New Zealand bureaucrats, politicians, municipal and regional representatives, and a coterie of ‘administrators’ and ‘managers’ is a body politic that appears devoid of any authentic political persona. It acts for a supranational, largely unseen constituency. It appears replete with unctuous unrepresentative individuals acting in political and bureaucratic environments that have become increasingly unethical, amoral, digitised, dehumanised and anti-social, while becoming evermore self-seeking and self-perpetuating, with vanishing traces of interest in the populace it purportedly serves.

A fragile supranational ideology morphed into a programming system of tyrannical administration courtesy of the illusion of Ai, one that is explicitly designed to cloak its shadowy progenitors and doomed to reflexively gravitate toward ever more rigid control reliant upon escalating anti-social and material thuggery.

Risible digital porosity illustrates the fallacy of digital ‘privacy and security’ that paradoxically serves as the justification to double down upon ever more intense compliance. Such compliance once requiring of formal agreement, segued into tacit acquiescence, now requires active formal rejection, the avenues and means of which remain intentionally obscured, while highlighting that a failure to submit will deprive one of societal access.

Whatever chameleon of political identity is used to capture a constituency, there seems a growing awareness by many in New Zealand of the travesty of their increasingly illusory democracy. One obvious downstream consequence is a heuristic of municipal voter turnout in 2025, that languished at just over 32 percent.

The Tightening Noose And A Can Of Worms. New Zealand 2022 National Security Public Survey 20NOV, 2022

The Architecture of Division

The Maori Affairs Amendment Act 1974 redefined who was a Maori, allowing anybody to self-identify as such, irrespective of their personal family record or the usual sorts of thresholds applied for other indigenous groups, including in Australia. Under Ardern’s premiership … government statisticians, agencies and communications staff began deploying a striking sleight of hand. Ethnic identification became an either/or deal. Little or no acknowledgement was given to the variety of ancestries a majority of Maori themselves say they identify with and celebrate.

Unauthorised Biography ~ Jacinda ~ The Untold Stories Cohen D, Keillor R. (2025)

And in the background lurks UNDRIP

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was adopted by the General Assembly on Thursday, 13 September 2007, by a majority of 143 states in favour, 4 votes against (Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States) Years later the four countries that voted against have reversed their position and now support the UN Declaration. Definitions of “indigenous” pose a problem as conflation with “tribal” and “ethnic group” lead to variation in interpretation. Therefore, within the context of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) it was decided not to adopt any formal definition of the term, and self-identification was agreed.

Data and Indicators for Indigenous Peoples

Another Freedom Crushing Act

While the New Zealand Deep State installed and reinforced a divided society, the globalist aligned politicians remained free to play, with Winston Peters signing New Zealand to the UN Gobal Compact For Migration in Marrakesh in DEC2018. At the time, the National Party spruiking political opportunism, announced their future intentions:

“Meanwhile, National pre-emptively pledged to pull out of the deal, if it were to come to power in 2020.”

Laura Walters 19DEC2018

No surprises here, observing that nothing of the sort ever took place The National government remained firmly locked into the UN control grid.

The UN joke was always on the New Zealand populace.

The treacherous and creeping installation of censorship that betrayed the New Zealand populace

UN Global Compact For Migration; final draft, 11JUL2018

Objectives for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration

Of the 23 stated objectives, (17) states: Eliminate all forms of discrimination and promote evidence-based public discourse to shape perceptions of migration.

This diktat served to install ‘racism’ as the anti-social tool to enforce an UNelected, UNdemocratic political course of action that could no longer be debated or contested at the national level. It served to wrap the rigid supranational scaffolding required to further constrain and limit the freedom of speech we see today evolving today.

One may argue that this constituted a display of fundamental political betrayal in the voting public of New Zealand, exemplifying an official perception that the populace could not be trusted to reliably act in a humane and generous manner. On the other hand it also revealed that any pretence by the clerisy of their political protection of national culture, customs and traditions had evaporated. It was now directed toward subverting supranational agendas.

We commit to eliminate all forms of discrimination, condemn and counter expressions, acts and manifestations of racism, racial discrimination, violence, xenophobia and related intolerance against all migrants in conformity with international human rights law.

Enact, implement or maintain legislation that penalizes hate crimes and aggravated hate crimes … Promote independent, objective and quality reporting of media outlets, including internet based information, including by sensitizing and educating media professionals on migration-related issues and terminology, investing in ethical reporting standards and advertising, and stopping allocation of public funding or material support to media outlets that systematically promote intolerance, xenophobia, racism and other forms of discrimination towards migrants, in full respect for the freedom of the media Establish mechanisms to prevent, detect and respond to racial, ethnic and religious profiling of migrants by public authorities, as well as systematic instances of intolerance, xenophobia, racism and all other multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination in partnership with National Human Rights Institutions, including by tracking and publishing trends analyses, and ensuring access to effective complaint and redress mechanisms

Absolute Control

Many exemplars exist flagging the ideological driven UNEP 2030 SDG brainwashing. Whether the falsified climatism narratives or the adoption by municipal authorities, corporations and businesses to erase cash from their commercial endeavours, the small New Zealand populace has been studiously divided across every social, economic and racial metric while simultaneously being carefully nurtured and nudged by the bureaucratic and media grooming endeavours of the clerisy.

Recognising that the twin central tools of the implementation of absolute control reside in micro-surveillance and digitisation couched in an ersatz moral imperative of ‘justification’, be it for example, ‘climate’ ‘over-population’ or ‘hate’, the stated goal here provides a ‘blue print for destroying the world economy’ and installing a very much less palatable, and historically established wrecking ball of a top-down managed alternative :

Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted that the goal of environmental activists is not to save the world from ecological calamity but to destroy capitalism. “This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution,” she said.

U.N. Official Reveals Real Reason Behind Warming Scare 02OCT2015

To wit:

‘A permanent meta-crisis — climate, biodiversity, pandemic preparedness, cyber risk — means the emergency justification never expires’ from which, chillingly, ‘no one being left behind’. ‘Digital identity systems, central bank digital currencies, biometric registration, conditional payment rails — the full stack is being deployed under the heading of reconstruction and humanitarian modernisation’. Someone decides what counts as sustainable, safe, and compliant. Everything downstream executes whatever that tier specifies. And the ethic at the top can always be swapped — climate, health, biodiversity, or any other governing concern — and the same architecture processes it into enforceable conditions without any parliament being involved at any stage. The outcome is compliance — yours, your family’s, your company’s, your nation’s, and in fact the entire spaceship’s. Should you refuse the conditions, the ‘ethical imperative’, your conditional CBDC transaction will quite simply not go ahead. ‘Inclusive’ will become ‘Exclusive’ Capitalism.

Endgame esc@escapekey 28APR2026: The Price Of Freedom

The Mathusian Directive now appears the key game in town.

Post Script

The over-developed top heavy legion of we-know-best-for-your-own-good, that mass of political, bureaucratic, institutions and media has coalesced into a self-reinforcing pecksniffian clerisy.

In possession of deeply reflexive virtue signalling, such creatures come imbued with woke Marxist ideology, WaterMelon theology, Malthusian scientivism and a host of sickening, longevity truncating medical dogmas. Being ensconced within their comfortable lectica, for the moment these parasites surf comfortably above the devastating effects of their proclamations, edicts and directives.

The unterclasse subdued by a collective cognitive detachment embodies a trudging, tired, low-wattage dullness fostered by a combination of factors designed to limit education, knowledge, critical thinking, and independence. Neo-feudal economic servitude is but a heart beat away.

When New Zealand representatives collaborated to install the Sixth Labour Government from 26 October 2017 to 27 November 2023, a government in which the elected majority party was displaced by a coalescence of minority parties, the betrayal of the populace by ‘the system’ was complete.

Following negotiations with the two major parties, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters announced on 19 October 2017 that his party would form a coalition government with Labour.

What proceeded to befall New Zealand, like Canada, Australia and the UK may be witnessed in the enhancement of a surreptitious Regressive alignment with the 2030 SDG UNEP goals that are now ever more obvious. New Zealand became thoroughly captured by globalists that have articulated the central thematic elements of the incipient tyranny.

A RECENT RESPONSE TO NEW ZEALAND PM Christopher Luxon, who made profoundly revealing comments on 11MAY2026 referring to discontent as coming from a “grumpy few,” (seen in the widespread push back against imposed globalist migration policies that erode culture, customs, religion, and tradition in the UK, Ireland, Holland, Australia, the USA and elsewhere).

Of course PM Luxon recognises reality but he surrenders himself to the self-censorship of political derangement in identifying it. Like his political counterpart in opposition, Chris Hipkins manifested precisely the same paralysis in April 2023 incapable of defining a ‘woman’. In the same vein and thus unsurprisingly, in 2025 the current government’s Minister For Women also proved herself unable to manage a coherent biologically accurate reply:

“The sad irony is that the Minister for Women in her response refused to define what a woman is. Alongside this, she is also clearly indicating the irrelevancy of her role because she will not actually stand up for the recognition and protection of women” says Bob McCoskrie, CEO of Family First.”

Government Doesn’t Want To Define Woman, 10MAY2025

The biological and political incoherence on display appears as preposterous as the rigid self-censorship that captures with precision the Orwellian articulation, 2+2=5.

It appears most unwise to attempt to engage with incoherence. There is no fruit nor insight to be gained. Succumbing to the lure of dialogue with insanity or ideology is merely a practice of illusory self-deception that invariably serves to amplify the situation.

Former National Voter’s Open Letter to Christopher Luxon on Immigration and Broken Promises. 15May2026. FreeNZ. Comments paywalled

Dear [Prime Minister] Christopher Luxon, This morning on NewstalkZB you were asked about Nigel Farage’s surge in the UK and the clear anti-mass-immigration backlash that just delivered a political earthquake in Australia.



Your response? “That’s just a grumpy few… people are playing politics with immigrants.”



Kiwis with a functioning brain will party vote NZ First - the only party in your coalition that has consistently treated immigration numbers as a serious policy lever rather than a virtue signal.

Regrettably, the short term political memory of the NZ populace is possibly too short to be considered as a ‘memory’. A reminder that one globalist aligned politician remained free to play, [NZ First] Deputy PM, Winston Peters, who signing New Zealand to the UN Gobal Compact For Migration in Marrakesh in DEC2018.

While across the political aisle,

“Meanwhile, opposition majority party, National, pre-emptively pledged to pull out of the deal, if it were to come to power in 2020.”

Laura Walters 19DEC2018

New Zealand then, is just another place Where The Uni Party Plays Out Its Scripted Roles …

… in the emergent convulsions and impositions of megalomaniacal possession, referred to as … The Age of Global Tyranny.

The question is whether a sufficient number of people in New Zealand awaken to withdraw their social license from those intent on removing their liberty and erasing their prosperity?

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