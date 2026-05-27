SABOTAGED BY COMPLICIT globalist aligned subterfuge, facilitated in no small part by the festering self-interest of the clerisy, welded as it is to its neo-Feudalist woke Marxist dogma, the most put upon and increasingly delegitimised portions of society have slowly begun to stir in their awareness of the blatant escalation of insanity and incoherence. The clerisy class visibly perform the intentions of the persecuting Parasites, the latter emerging from their dank, velvet lined, intergenerational closets merely to segue into their preparatory bunkers.

The clerisy, intent upon dismantling freedom, prosperity and individual corporeal sanctity are strutting about in an open display that reveals the tyranny of their ever more pernicious and audacious policies and intentions. Tyranny desires an obvious physical presence with 2030 as its stated “goals” for global manifestation. These strictures are chiselled into the stone of a sarcophagus for what was once considered ‘civilisation’.

We are all forewarned, but are we forearmed ?

As with the best plans of mice and men, unintended consequences arise in many forms including random serendipitous or trajectory catalysing events, or simply natural calamity. A statistical spin regarding human behaviour might be to suggest that a tendency exists for society or political actions to regress toward the mean, an observation that ‘describes the statistical tendency for extreme outcomes to be followed by outcomes that are closer to the average’.

In other words, people are sick of the clerisy, and its delegitimisation of them by its tedious, predictable and falsifiable narratives.

Given sufficient time, social propulsion, and the evolution of reaction, or simply a degradation created by the malaise of moral fatigue, or an absence of wider or individual economic opportunity, the withdrawal of social license by a society no longer willingly submissive to unconnected the unaccountable governance by unelected national, supranational or Ai administration dependent upon soft or brutal anti-social constraint will surely be removed by the tenacious self-preservation gravitating toward freedom of individual independence, general co-operation and respectful self-determination.

Where fundamental ingredients of human dignity and of humanity itself appear absent, whether in a ruthless patriarchal theocracy or unbalanced matriarchy, digitally imposed tyranny, hedonistic preoccupation, depraved insanity or rank urban anarchy, their self-evident limiting perseverance invariably precipitated by their self-obliterating inhumanity.

Post Script

The trends are mounting, but we can still reverse them―if people understand what is actually occurring and have the capability to oppose them. Our society is being rapidly reduced to a feudal state, a process now being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of small businesses are near extinction, millions more losing their jobs and many others stuck into the status of a property-less serfs. The big winners have been the “expert” class of the clerisy and, most of all, the tech oligarchs, who benefit as people rely more on algorithms than human relationships. Following a remarkable epoch of greater dispersion of wealth and opportunity, we are inexorably returning towards a more feudal era marked by greater concentration of wealth and property, reduced upward mobility, demographic stagnation, and increased dogmatism. If the last seventy years saw a massive expansion of the middle class, not only in America but in much of the developed world, today that class is declining and a new, more hierarchical society is emerging. The new class structure resembles that of Medieval times. At the apex of the new order are two classes―a reborn clerical elite, the clerisy, which dominates the upper part of the professional ranks, universities, media and culture, and a new aristocracy led by tech oligarchs with unprecedented wealth and growing control of information. These two classes correspond to the old French First and Second Estates. Below these two classes lies what was once called the Third Estate. This includes the yeomanry, which is made up largely of small business people, minor property owners, skilled workers and private-sector oriented professionals. Ascendant for much of modern history, this class is in decline while those below them, the new Serfs, grow in numbers―a vast, expanding property-less population.

THE COMING OF NEO-FEUDALISM: A WARNING TO THE GLOBAL MIDDLE CLASS Joel Kotkin

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