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Poke the bear, stir the mushrooms, scatter the sheep, shine a light!
Now is an exceptionally timely moment to awaken because we are collectively Loitering On The Edge of a tyrannical abyss. Being asleep at the edge is an irrecoverable error that wins a Darwin Award.
Gullible Re-Set or Great Awakening? The choice seems clear.
Insights, associations, thoughts and opinion from a life experienced PhD clinician with a God-given antennae for bull-schitt, who once ‘topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace where never lark nor even eagle flew’.
AI is NOT used as a compositional or writing tool here. I spurn AI as one might a rabid dog.
All my work and my many errors of grammar, syntax and spelling remain solely my own.
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