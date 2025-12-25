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The Seditious Global Censorship Project Tightens Its Noose
Tony Blair alone employs 900 censors.
Published on Welcome to Absurdistan
•
Apr 4
March 2026
What Vaccine Polls Are Really Telling Us
One of the biggest stories in America may be hiding in plain sight.
Published on The Vigilant Fox
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Mar 27
The Master and His Emissary
An Essay on the Most Important Ideas of Iain McGilchrist
Published on Lies are Unbekoming
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Mar 27
Operation muzzle
The coordinated plan to re-mask the world
Published on Manipulation of the Masses
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Mar 16
The Bafflement Brigade
Rank subversion becomes virtue signalling, becomes edict and finally, global sentence. Control the language, you control the people (Saul Alinsky)
Mar 9
•
DrLatusDextro
4
2
1
February 2026
The New Zealand Plastic Delusion
Printer: Canadian Bank Note Company
Feb 3
•
DrLatusDextro
7
16
1
January 2026
Davos 2026
The Laughably 'Approved' Game In Town: WEF
Jan 21
•
DrLatusDextro
10
1
2
Controlling The Narratives
The fragility and brittleness displayed by censorship
Jan 4
•
DrLatusDextro
6
2
Dr. Mike Yeadon : "I’m well aware it’s no laughing matter, but some of these quips are too clever not to share."
"Humor reminds us that to be human is not to be perfect—but to be gloriously, messily, laughably unfinished." - Gregory Phillips.
Published on Fraud Prevention Hotline
•
Jan 1
December 2025
The Difference between AI and a Calculator
And holiday wishes to all those 6B+ Dying Vaxxers!!!
Published on The World According to Fast Eddy
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Dec 25, 2025
Allen's Arguments - PART 4. Allen fights against nonsense and propaganda : "There is no such thing as ‘Covid 19’ except as a criminal…
"Covid-19 never ‘reached’ the US because it doesn’t exist. The Covid-19 protocols did reach the US, claiming the lives of thousands of elderly."
Published on Fraud Prevention Hotline
•
Dec 25, 2025
BREAKING: Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Ordered to Testify in Dutch COVID Vaccine Injury Lawsuit
Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will have to appear in person in the Netherlands to testify at a hearing in a COVID-19 vaccine injury lawsuit, a…
Published on Exposing The Darkness
•
Dec 24, 2025
© 2026 DrLatusDextro
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