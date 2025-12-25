Loitering On The Edge

Loitering On The Edge

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March 2026

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The Difference between AI and a Calculator
And holiday wishes to all those 6B+ Dying Vaxxers!!!
Published on The World According to Fast Eddy  
Allen's Arguments - PART 4. Allen fights against nonsense and propaganda : "There is no such thing as ‘Covid 19’ except as a criminal…
"Covid-19 never ‘reached’ the US because it doesn’t exist. The Covid-19 protocols did reach the US, claiming the lives of thousands of elderly."
Published on Fraud Prevention Hotline  
BREAKING: Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Ordered to Testify in Dutch COVID Vaccine Injury Lawsuit
Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will have to appear in person in the Netherlands to testify at a hearing in a COVID-19 vaccine injury lawsuit, a…
Published on Exposing The Darkness  
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