Preamble

As New Zealand is galloped toward an UN.invited, UN.wanted and UN.necessary globalist digital Petro$ destination, one laden with impoverishment and constraint, currently preloaded with ideological woke-Marxist WaterMelon ideology and a litany of ‘UN.sustainability’ dogmas replete with bizarre inhuman transhumanism, ‘unfathomable’ migration policies and an endpoint residing in digitized intellectual paralysis, it appears obvious that the authoritarians are determined to ensure the internet mirrors the devolution of the civilisational order we currently witness in society.

Like wider society, individual and collective freedoms are dissolving in the face of the administrative diktats in ClownWorld. The internet ‘of things’, is rapidly degenerating into an internet ‘of permissions’ with an attached multiple of ‘authentication’ steps. An ongoing pervasive, incarcerating and undemocratic assault, sometimes referred to as a 5th Generation Warfare (5GW) is nicely captured by the ridiculous word salads of UN.sustainability that translate into little more than illiberal tyranny, a top-down Marxist eco-derivative dogma that thieves property, prosperity and liberty. The coterie of virtue signalling local bureaucrats and politicians is where the rubber meets the road, a witting and unwitting collection of self-interested purveyors of extra-national and supranational instruments and policies.

The globalist choreographed ‘direction’ of New Zealand government underscored by the grinding machinations of the 5EYED globalist vulture, the New Zealand Deep State, now moves to expedite faux-modern, digitized vehicle user charges. The stage has already been set. The national populace are grateful (if only for the illusion) of a reduction in the burdensome fuel taxes and levies. At the pump, 50% of the price derives from Government taxes that include the Fuel Excise Duty, ACC levy, emissions trading scheme (ETS) and finally, the application of GST on the ensemble of taxes and levies. Taxes on taxes.

State theft is as State theft does.

The consequences of digital road user charges WILL ABSOLUTELY NOT and CANNOT result in an end point where the private independent motorist is better off. This would fly in the face of Government ratified supranational UN diktat. The number of licensed vehicles on New Zealand roads has doubled 1989 to 2025, from ~2M to 4M. The New Zealand Government tax take remains a growing and very substantial amount, and puerile narratives of ‘modernisation’ and ‘digitisation’ appear as spurious justification. Risibly, EVs comprise a trifling 135,348 of registered vehicles (3.4%).

There remains a rather obvious if thoroughly unventilated debate, just one in a herd of elephants that populate the New Zealand administrative arena, which is so strongly disinclined to engage with debate, disagreement, and dissent. Most obvious, the fact that EVs will not be the individual’s private vehicle of the future. That is not disclosed, yet it is a central feature of the UN New Urban Agenda, agreed to by politicians and municipal authoritarians without a vestige of consent from the populace. The ‘modernised’ digitisation of road user charging provides the means and tooling required to implement the full extent of the UN New Urban Agenda over time.

For the record, road user charges in New Zealand (official compiled national-accounts tax series: Central government income — year ended March (nominal, NZ$ millions) 1990: $299; 2000: $496; 2010: $905; 2020: $1761 (2021: $1823; 2022: $1918)

The 2021/2022 up-blip is associated with an increase in vehicular use given that fewer people were traveling overseas, deterred by the covid theatre.

Freed from a significant component of taxes and levies and seeming blind to the rather more poignant implications of ‘track ‘n trace’ , an initial embrace by the populace will become volte-face too late. For the strait-jacket of constraint implemented against freedom of movement is demanded and sanctioned by entities far above national governments, who like the municipal authoritarians below have been virtuously subdued into bobbing heads of noble cause corruption.

Wedded to escalating transport costs the sanctioned thievery must continue apace, only now it comes with the fangs of intrusive State surveillance.

INTRODUCTION

The Hanseatic League — a medieval network of merchants who operated across borders through voluntary association, shared codes of conduct, and no formal membership — as a model for what’s needed now. A modern, decentralised network built on trust rather than institutional authority. What would that actually look like in practice, and what’s stopping it from forming? The early internet showed us exactly what that would look like, with spontaneous formation of groups and spontaneous virality of new ideas and refutations. But the establishment has succeeded in terminating the freedom of the internet, so the generativity has been stopped in its tracks. So it’s no surprise that the Malthusians over at the Club of Rome and World Economic Forum are speaking more and more about “degrowth” and “a sustainable future”, and migrating away from measures of actual improvement in the human condition and towards such nebulous aspirations as “impact” and “diversity”. This is all ghoulish jargon, inverting meaning and euphemising what amounts to the abolition of problem-solving and human flourishing. People have also too easily accepted the convenience of online meetings, but these are spiritless affairs that can’t foster the connection necessary for creative co-operation and innovation to flourish. I avoid people who demonstrate reluctance to meet in real life. They’re already sacrificing their humanity. Why would you trust someone who would do that?

The Reality: UN New Urban Agenda

Too few have heard of UN Urban Habitat III, also referred to as ‘New Urban Agenda’ (NUA). (As an aside, the web site handle for the UN site is https://unhabitat.org/about-us/new-urban-agenda. ;-)

Without the consent of the governed, per usual, New Zealand politicians ratified the New Urban Agenda. Likely directed by the globalist aligned New Zealand Deep State, this agenda was adopted at the Habitat III Conference held in Quito, Ecuador, from October 17 to 20, 2016. Typical of the constellation of ‘2030’ UN.alignments, it appears tediously and exhaustively repetitive, articulating the UN.administrative SDG goals specifically for the urban and city contexts.

Sadly, within these contexts, one may observe a vicious dystopian wickedness routinely appears, though it remains frequently unreported in State groomed TV sound-bites sardonically referred to as, “News.” In the grotesque, patently manufactured, social deterioration seen in many urban hell-scapes across the World, regions of cities like Los Angeles, Belfast, London, or in the nations of Spain, Germany and elsewhere in the EU, and across the West, manifest incoherence and social distrust have been imposed in an anti-cultural catastrophe determined to erode individual security, national identity, culture customs and traditions. The expedition of this supranational and State ratified assault depends heavily upon the novel policing practices now seen in State enforced censorship, as it also does upon the creeping delinquency in formerly accepted State duties of care for culture, custom and tradition, and the well being, happiness and domestic security of its citizens.

The State wages 5GW: subjugation through chaos, incoherence and confusion

The ideological weave of the ‘DEI’ straitjacket being imposed on the World in general and the West in particular is an imprisoning Marxist ideology bereft of choice, intent upon the the degradation of personal autonomy, corporeal sanctity, and individual liberties. It is prohibitive of debate, disagreement and dissent. It also appears as a de-industrialising, de-populating, anti-prosperity agenda installing neo-Feudal societal strictures. Here, consider a mass of digitally incarcerated powerlessness (think, own nothing and be happy), and an hermetically insulated and well separated echelon of digitally overpaid clerisy. The ultra-gilded billionaires (and now a trillionaire) sitting in ‘the gods’ do so behind impenetrable veils, shielded by lethal surveillance drones and robo-dogs.

In the trenches of servility, the dispossessed multitude of the property-less, with nothing left to lose will need to figure out exactly how they want their dystopian tyranny to play out.

Nesmachnow, S.; Callejo, L.H. The Urban Agenda. (2025)

THE CIRCULARITY SEEN ABOVE that juxtaposes the usual ‘DEI’ buzz words: “equity” and “inclusion” in an ideologically blatant loop of (dis) “empowerment” with UN.“sustainable” mobility is well known to most understanding the eco-Marxist theatre. Installed herein is the express intention that independent vehicular ownership for a majority, together with the loss of attached freedoms will no longer be permitted. Public/private partnerships for mass transit become de rigueur, reliant on subsidies derived from taxation and property rates. An individual’s future pursuit of bicycling or walking, while likely attracting social credit points, will nonetheless inevitably require digital permission.

The Manipulative Scourge Of Digitisation

BY NOW, MORE THAN A FEW awakened souls across the World possess an awareness that 2030 is the declared date that unelected and unelectable UN supranational administrative entities have decided that the global populace is primed, locked and loaded for vigorous digital constraint through a stream of relentless UN.justifications, and sycophantic corporate and institutional compliance. Energy squandering and water sucking Ai black holes needed for data harvesting, surveillance processing and permission generation are being constructed as we speak. These are the digital bedrock sitting on profoundly tenuous if not oxymoronic strata given the energy throttling policies widely in play. Who actually pays for all this? /rhet

The over-governed principality of New Zealand with its sparse though highly urbanised (87%) population of 5.3M people, possessing multiple tiers of unproductive wealth extracting bureaucracy, government, municipal and regional authoritarians, together with a plethora of pronoun embracing corporations and business leaders, form a remarkable collective focused on virtue signalling compliance to the supranational diktats of UN.elected / UN.electable administrators. The Deep State digital button, pen and policy pushers continue their seamless work irrespective of elections, governments or political inclinations. Here reside neo-Feudal aspirations and inclinations that were never voted upon by any well-informed constituency of the New Zealand public, those most likely to wear and bear the full force of UN.wanted ~ UN.invited ~ UN.necessary subjugation.

NUMEROUS DIKTATS HAVE BEEN IMPOSED by supranational faceless entities on the unaware populace of the country, and even more concerning, ratified by a political and Deep State clerisy. For example, September 2015 was the ratification of the far-reaching 2030 Agenda for UN.Sustainable Development, while The Paris Agreement was ratified on 4 October 2016, and the Global Migration Compact was signed by Winston Peters in December 2018.

No plebiscite, nor democratic process took place, nor explorative, informative public consultation in which an explicit desire was expressed by the people of New Zealand, one that proffered an open invitation to a raft of UN administrative diktats that have since invaded every aspect and corner of New Zealand society.

RESULTANT ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, ECONOMIC, AND MEDICAL CRISES orchestrated across New Zealand, and across the West, goose-step in concert with ruthless, censorious de-legitimisation of debate, dissent and disagreement. State media reinforcement, social grooming and nudge units ensure the globalist ‘narrative’ does not undergo signal loss or habituation, while a fear addled diet of gaslighting is served-up, one that undermines resilience, independence of thought and action, and is designed to foster confusion, distrust and incoherence in every person … (other than a few in rare possession of, or striving to achieve possession of their own minds). This theatre of crises together with growing destitution imposed by an ever expanding list of “eco” fear-fees, the costs attached to taxes, levies, charges and insurance, also linked into surveillance creep, leads a growing number of people to an awareness of the pain of tyranny.

Small Enough To Be Digitally ‘Managed’?

Fostered by the plainly dystopian illusion that the world is now considered both small enough and manageable enough to be digitally organised by a coterie of State colluding globalists, one need look no further than the simple heuristic afforded by the inhuman actions displayed since 2020 across the British Commonwealth, across the Sinosphere and at the hands of the Israeli and German administrations. This collective appears to number among the tyrannical high achievers that reveal a profound and clearly biddable alignment to globalist ideology. Together with uni-party political entities, and ever more uniform and identifiable quasi-military police forces who perform with equal brutality against the citizens they are theoretically supposed to protect, the State works tirelessly and studiously to erase freedoms, that of speech, to listen, that of movement, and that of cash. The societal degradation taking place under the heels of the goose-stepping jackboots appears inescapable given the relative inattention paid by people seduced and coerced into powerlessness. In concert with this chaos, failing to recognise the blindingly obvious cultural war inflicted by the ‘great replacement’, aka. the Melting Pot (31OCT1969) UN doctrine, which now preoccupies search engine listings with alt-right/far-right conspiratorial ideation … here, the Streisand effect displays itself readily.

The 2020 covid theatre facilitated by institutions (the clerisy) that today continue to act-out in rinsing and wringing their hands like Pontius Pilate, (this time with alcohol based hand sanitizer), demonstrates how a very serious attempt is in the final throes of constructing a future of unassailable destiny for an ivory tower kollectiv imbued with wealth and devouring self-interest. The narratives must be maintained, together with the lies. The truth, true to axiomatic form, remains an enemy of the State.

Indeed, in the UK to simply post concerns about all this can lead to your arrest. As Ann Coulter just commented, “A Sudanese migrant tried to behead a man in Belfast last night. Henry Nowak bled to death handcuffed while his killer cried racism. British courts won’t name grooming gang rapists. British police will arrest you for posting about any of this.”

Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the Great Replacement. Is it too late to save Europe? 10JUN2026

A Digital Tyranny Of Globalist Digits

A small easily regulated World: the insufferable delusions of digital tyrants

‘If the present societal narcosis continues, an immobilizing physical reality must be the end product of a formally installed digital prison, an e.prison of explicit design in which an approved lingua franca and permitted information can only embody officially sanctioned discourse and its means of transmission’. ‘The World, or rather more explicitly, our World, will thus shrivel into a throttled microcosm of physical reality while simultaneously occupying a severely constrained e.social space. It will become a very, very tiny World’.

The World Is A “Small Place.”

The grip exerted upon power and the devotion to maintaining a certain quality of life will stand in stark contrast to the experience of a majority stranded in neo-feudal serfdom. ‘Wealth’ includes its means of creation, in this case an open spigot of taxes and levies ensured by noble cause corruption augmented by an array of bureaucratic and legal instruments providing a source of required permissions founded on the UN.ending ‘justification’ furnished, for example, in the mantras of NetZero and ZeroTrust, ‘health’, ‘environment’, ‘climatism’, ‘occupational safety’, and ‘road and vehicular safety and charges’.

The participating clerisy remain substantially insulated from their own unpleasantness, their posturing, hypocrisy, their various imposed ‘medical’ mandates, the limitations imposed upon freedom of movement and freedom of speech. Joel Kotkin … understanding the meaning of ‘clerisy’ … sums it up all too well: The Coming Age of Neo-Feudalism: A Warning to the Global Middle Class.

The Contrived Construct Of A ‘Small Space’

THE NEW URBAN AGENDA 2016 (HABITAT III: NEW URBAN AGENDA) opens with a grandiose justification that is as out-of-date now, as it was of preposterous population modelling then.

‘By 2050, the world’s urban population is expected to nearly double, making urbanization one of the twenty-first century’s most transformative trends’.

According to the UN World Population Projections a 21st Century, population decline is now taking place with the population growth rate having halved from 1.7% in 1950 to 0.8% over the 75 years to 2025. Population growth is projected to end in 2084 and be -0.1 per cent by 2100.

The 2024 projections continue a trend of population downgrades in subsequent revisions since UN NUA 2016. The UN population projection downgrades arise from a faster-than-expected decline in global fertility rates.

The emerging reality actually appears even starker according to, ‘…a new model that says the global fertility rate could drop below the replacement level as soon as 2030, a population tipping point that could arrive by 2030.’

Study estimates global fertility will drop below replacement level years earlier than others predict. 02APR2024

IN ANOTHER PUBLICATION, one study suggested that the World's population may peak at just 9 billion by 2050. Here, the "Giant Leap," is also highlighted, where the global population peaks at 8.5 billion by around 2040 and declines to just six billion by the end of the century.

Science Alert, the Earth’s Population Could Soon Start Falling. Here’s Why. Rebecca Dyer. 11APR2023

A hilarious sting appears in the tail of this model:

‘A good life for all is only possible if the extreme resource use of the wealthy elite is reduced‘ ‘ Few prominent models simulate population growth, economic development and their connections simultaneously,” states economist Beniamino Callegari, one of the authors of the report’. ‘What’s more, the UN’s modeling approach fails to explain trends’ origins and future changes, according to the report. For instance, why and how a society’s birth and death rates deviate from historical norms and what that means for its future’.

New Zealand Municipal Authoritarians

A New Zealand clerisy are the nodding instruments of UN diktat, whose impositions are largely unimpeded by national intellectual debate or critique. A shrinking middle class and an expansion of the property-less furthers their trajectory of ascent. These bureaucrats constitute a monstrously costly burden on society. Coupled with their laissex-faire attitude seen in the unquestioning and quiescent adoption of State ratified UN impositions immune from robust, informed debate, never exposed to a careful weighing against national or individual tax and rate payer interests, nor to serious critical interrogation by political or municipal constituencies, they possess an UN.earned right not to be questioned. Visible challenge is deeply resented. After all, the supranational edicts having been ratified by central government and national political policy.

Thus, the policies remain, rammed down the throat of the populace, policies of we-know-best-for-your-own-good. It is little wonder then that local elections have such low turn out in New Zealand. Rate payers understand and feel their powerlessness, while proscribed ‘consultation’ is vapid theatre.

AS STATED IN ARTICLES 163 AND 164 OF THE NEW URBAN AGENDA New Zealand municipal and regional authorities are now firmly embedded in the process.

We acknowledge the importance of local governments as active partners in the follow-up and review of the New Urban Agenda at all levels, and encourage them to jointly develop with national and sub-national governments, as appropriate, implementable follow-up and review mechanisms at the local level, including through relevant associations and appropriate platforms. We will consider strengthening, where appropriate, their capacity to contribute in this respect. We stress that the follow-up and review of the New Urban Agenda must have effective linkages with the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to ensure coordination and coherence in their implementation.

The invisibility of the top-down freedom and prosperity strangling diktats rely upon obscurity until they are installed, by which time they are too late to counter.

Since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in 2015, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and civil society organization (CSO) play an even more important role as partners to the United Nations on the ground. They support the Organization in advancing its mission and objectives and help the international community deliver this roadmap.

Sleight Of Hand, Sleight Of State. Hoodwinked By Winking Hoods. 26MAR2023

APICAL ABSURDITY IS ATTAINED with incomprehensible word salads that string together buzz words, seen for example in Article 10 that manages the following:

The New Urban Agenda further recognizes that culture should be taken into account in the promotion and implementation of new sustainable consumption and production patterns that contribute to the responsible use of resources and address the adverse impact of climate change.

And just in case one missed that, Article 14c drills also it home:

Ensure environmental sustainability by promoting clean energy and sustainable use of land and resources in urban development, by protecting ecosystems and biodiversity, including adopting healthy lifestyles in harmony with nature, by promoting sustainable consumption and production patterns, by building urban resilience, by reducing disaster risks and by mitigating and adapting to climate change.

Private Vehicular Transport Set To Dwindle; Article 114 (a)

We will promote access for all to safe, age- and gender-responsive, affordable, accessible and sustainable urban mobility and land and sea transport systems, enabling meaningful participation in social and economic activities in cities and human settlements, by integrating transport and mobility plans into overall urban and territorial plans and promoting a wide range of transport and mobility options, in particular by supporting: (a) A significant increase in accessible, safe, efficient, affordable and sustainable infrastructure for public transport, as well as non-motorized options such as walking and cycling, prioritizing them over private motorized transportation;

How Municipal And Regional Authoritarians Implement UN.wanted ~ UN.invited ~ UN.necessary Dogma

Put in place in 2013, ahead of the post-2015 development agenda negotiations, the (UN) Global Taskforce of Local and Regional Governments (GTF) was created to provide the institutionalised illusion of serving as the primary collective voice for cities and regions in international policy processes. In reality, the directionality was always top-down, while bottom-up responsiveness to ideological directives became a fool’s errand. Described as part of the UN system’s engagement with local government it furnished a coordination and consultation mechanism bringing together international networks of local and regional governments in joint advocacy for global policy processes—notably around the SDGs, the climate agenda, and the New Urban Agenda.

In New Zealand, the central UN.representative entity is Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ), which encompasses 78 local and regional authorities. This alone beggars belief. In a country with the geopolitical significance of a pimple on a gnats bottom and a population of a little more than 5.3 million, a parasitic unrepresentative bureaucracy whose voting members are derived from a single vote from each council is quite unnecessary. Furthermore, whether local or regional, the self-reinforcing circularity that bolsters unfettered (and overpaid) bureaucracy is by definition, unsustainable. An insatiable parasite that feeds from the spigot of property ‘rates’ + GST, that now serves chiefly to interpret the politically ratified supranational ‘justifications’ of unfalsifiable ideological dogma as the central tenets of bureaucratic direction literally ensures that any authentic purpose aligned to constituency simply withers.

New Zealand municipal and central government implementation of UN Urban Habitat III or 'New Urban Agenda'

The implementation demonstrates that central government sets strategic direction and frameworks while local councils translate these into concrete actions through district plans, budgeting, and service delivery mechanisms.

Key NUA Commitments Directives Addressed

Integrated Territorial Development: Coordinated central-local governance arrangements Housing Integration: Housing supply embedded in urban development plans Sustainable Transport: Multimodal public transport systems including non-motorized options Climate Resilience: Building emission reductions and climate-smart city planning Inclusive Governance: Gender-balanced representation and civil society participation structures Cultural Integration: Māori perspectives incorporated into urban policy

Monitoring and Reporting

New Zealand participates in the New Urban Agenda platform for monitoring progress against NUA indicators. The NUA “Smart City” uses Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) to [conduct surveillance]:

Interconnect physical infrastructure (transport, energy, water) with digital systems.

Analyze data in real-time to make informed decisions.

Engage citizens through digital platforms for better governance and service delivery (requiring an anti-social ZeroTrust regime)

“Smart Cities” capture 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the New Urban Agenda (NUA), and the Paris Agreement, with its devotion to Net Zero.

‘The focus will be placed upon imposing ‘compact cities’ with mixed land use to enhance accessibility and reduce the need for travel’.

… to promote car-free living

Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), which clusters development around public transport hubs aims to promote car-free living by making high-quality, accessible, and sustainable public transport the backbone of urban mobility.

Together with walking and cycling, the need for private transport (freedom of movement) will become strictly curtailed, couched in faux-moralistic compulsion to ‘save the world from a climate change’ and to erase the specter of road traffic accidents and 'pollution’, both predicated on an reductio ad absurdum fallacy. UN.democratic and UN.debated directives become installed and implemented through the ‘Road User Charges’ of the New Zealand Government and the country’s Municipalities. Irrespective of democratic mandates derived constituents, the New Zealand Deep State ensures globalist policy continuity.

The process driven illusion of faux/ersatz ‘consultation’ takes place around the equally faux-justifications asserting ‘modernisation’ and ‘digitisation’. The problem we all face is that, while only few pay close attention, a structurally enforced powerlessness and pointlessness to resistance remains in situ.

Post Script

Across the West, all ‘developed’ nations are trapped in the same globalist tyrannical neo-Feudal theatre of destitution, de-legitimisation, depopulation, de-industrialisation, depravity and delinquency.

We can do so very much better.

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